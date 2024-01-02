Home  >  Business

Philippine shares see strong start to new trading year at 6,554

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:28 AM

Philippine shares are off to a strong start to the new trading year in anticipation of higher corporate earnings and economic growth. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024
