Philippine shares close lower at 6,498 after halt in morning trade

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 11:11 PM

Philippine shares registered their first decline for the new year, after the Stock Exchange temporarily halted its morning trade.

The PSE said a technical issue disrupted Wednesday’s trading. It is investigating the incident with its outsourced front-end system provider. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024
