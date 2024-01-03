Home > Business Philippine shares close lower at 6,498 after halt in morning trade ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2024 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares registered their first decline for the new year, after the Stock Exchange temporarily halted its morning trade. The PSE said a technical issue disrupted Wednesday’s trading. It is investigating the incident with its outsourced front-end system provider. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market