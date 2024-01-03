Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippines can lean on interest in its heritage as well as its adventure spots to further boost tourism, according to the ASEAN Tourism Research Association.

"I think we can bank on our heritage and tradition... the indigenous aspect, the tribal aspect," said Xialeemar Valdeavilla, who is part of the group's board of directors.

"If you’re going to position our country, (it's) more into the adventure angle, ‘cause nowadays there’s really a trend for adventure, customized travel," she added.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday said the Philippines booked 5.45 million tourist arrivals in 2023, surpassing the government's target for the year.

Valdeavilla, however, noted that the Philippines still lags behind its ASEAN peers when it comes to tourist arrivals.

"I think the challenge that we encounter is we’re not really digitally ready for the influx of travel. From (the) pandemic, there is already a change from tourists on what they expect from the country, wherein, we [were] not ready when it opened. When our borders opened."

Valdeavilla noted, however, that the DOT is already working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to boost the digital infrastructure in tourist spots in the Philippines.

--ANC, 3 January 2024