PAL says hubs nationwide 'transitioning to normalcy'

Philippine Airlines has resumed normal operations following the air traffic management issue that affected all radars in the country, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said on Tuesday.

Flight delays may still be expected on Jan. 3 due to the impact of flight recoveries but published flight schedules could be implemented fully by Jan. 4, Villaluna told Teleradyo.

"Masasabi natin sa araw na ito, Jan. 3 normal na po ang operations pero hindi maiiwasan ang flight delays kasi katatapos lang ng flight recovery kahapon," she said.

(We can say today our operations is normal but we cannot eliminate fight delays since we just finished flight recovery yesterday)

"There are few flight delays but we’re hoping by tomorrow to be able to implement our published flight schedule," she added.

On New Year's Day, flights were grounded in the entire Philippine airspace due to a technical issue on the system that is responsible for manning the airspace traffic.

Nearly 300 flights were affected as well as thousands of passengers.

PAL has implemented some mitigating measures to aid stranded passengers such as the mounting of additional flights and upgrading of select aircraft in order to offer more seats, Villaluna said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has said it is investigating the cause of the incident and that it has requested the government to upgrade the country's air traffic management system which was inaugurated in 2018.