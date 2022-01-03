Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to 7,041 on first trading day of 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2022 11:01 PM

Philippine shares started the first trading day of the year deeply in the red following the reimposition of tighter curbs in the capital region. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2022
