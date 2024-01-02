How to achieve your 2024 financial goals

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Want to be more financially healthy in 2024?

ABS-CBN News Business columnist Aneth Ng-Lim said coming up with a budget can help people wiser when it comes to spending.

"The mistake is not having a budget. Many Filipinos don’t really have the discipline to write down what comes in and what comes out when it comes with their money," she said.

"So even just the discipline of starting a budget in 2024 will be very helpful, once you see like how much money is really coming in, then you start to think before you spend them, even if there are sales that are very irresistible to some, and you also start tracking the money that goes out."

She also suggested that people pay their credit card debt right away.

"Credit card debt is the most expensive to carry. So my first advice always is that you pay it out. When the bill comes, pay your balance in full. You don’t want to be paying the 3 percent monthly."

"Sadly, some credit card holders don’t even realize, that they thought they were paying 3 percent on an annual basis, but it’s actually an add-on rate," she lamented.

She also said that the best way to keep up with the rising cost of living is to invest one's money.

"The way to actually fight inflation is to make sure that the money you have saved at least makes as much as inflation," she stressed.

"If you just keep your money in a savings account, especially in a regular account, or checking account, it’s not going to work hard enough for you to combat inflation," she stressed.

--ANC, 2 January 2024