Business groups wary over impact of New Year's Day flight mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:07 PM

The shutdown of Philippine airspace on New Year’s Day has no doubt cost a lot of money, with hundreds of flights canceled or delayed, and tens of thousands of passengers affected.

Authorities said it is still too early to count the cost, but many said some damage has certainly been dealt to the Philippines’ reputation. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2023
