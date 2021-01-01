Home  >  Business

TV Patrol

Food businesses inaasahang magiging mabenta sa 2021: GoNegosyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2021 09:09 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Inaasahang magiging mahina pa rin ang taong 2021 para sa iba’t ibang negosyo sa bansa hangga’t hindi pa nalalagpasan ang krisis na dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic. Pero ayon sa grupong "Go Negosyo" may mga negosyo pa ring magiging mabenta sa Bagong Taon, gaya ng mga food business. Nagpa-Patrol, Bruce Rodriguez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 1 Enero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   2021   GoNegosyo   food businesses   businesses COVID-19 pandemic   pagkain   essentials   Joey Concepcion  