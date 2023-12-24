MULTIMEDIA

Images of 2023

ABS-CBN News

Filipinos had a lot of expectations as the COVID-19 pandemic winded down and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. served his first full year in office.



As people returned to their normal routine, the economy yielded more jobs.



Filipinos also went back their usual past-time: entertainment, basketball and pageants.



The country celebrated winning several international awards and hosting the biggest basketball event outside the NBA, the FIBA World Cup.



But along with the economic growth, inflation reared its ugly head and the poor bore its brunt.



As the end 2023 nears, the fate of jeepney drivers also hang in the balance in the PUV modernization program, bringing with it a reminder that going 'back to normal' doesn't necessarily mean good news for some.