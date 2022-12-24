MULTIMEDIA

Images of 2022

ABS-CBN News

Things changed in 2022.

From the coronavirus pandemic to the economy and the presidency, and everything else in between, 2022 is a year of change.

It started with COVID-19 still hanging like a Damocles sword over everyone. But towards the end of the year, mask wearing has eased and people were partying left and right for the holidays.

Gas, rice and basic commodities all changed prices, all upward.

The most notable change was the person seating in Malacanang Palace. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. won by a landslide.

As the new year approaches, ABS-CBN News brings back these images of 2022 which may help its audience ponder upon more possible changes in 2023.