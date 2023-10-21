Home  >  Spotlight

Patrol ng Pilipino: ALAMIN: Mala-keychain na microscope, inaasahang makatutulong sa mga estudyante

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2023 04:50 PM

MAYNILA — Affordable at portable. 

Ganito ang pagkakalarawan sa Make-roscope—isang microscope na mistulang keychain sa liit at maaaring mag-zoom in ng 400 times.

Sa halagang ₱549, mayroon ka ng Make-roscope, information card, tatlong slides na may iba’t ibang specimens, dropper, at hook. 

Naimbento ng manufacturing engineering graduate na si Jeremy de Leon ang Make-croscope taong 2021 para sa TikTok Challenge ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) kung saan siya ang nanalo. 

Aniya, ginawa niya ito para mas abot-presyo at abot-kaya ang pag-aaral ng agham para sa mga estudyante.

Sa ngayon ay mayroon ng mahigit 6,000 Make-roscopes na naipamahagi sa mga mag-aaral tulad sa Basilan. 

— Ulat ni Victoria Tulad, Patrol ng Pilipino

