Patrol ng Pilipino: ALAMIN: Mala-keychain na microscope, inaasahang makatutulong sa mga estudyante
Posted at Oct 21 2023 04:50 PM
MAYNILA — Affordable at portable.
Ganito ang pagkakalarawan sa Make-roscope—isang microscope na mistulang keychain sa liit at maaaring mag-zoom in ng 400 times.
Sa halagang ₱549, mayroon ka ng Make-roscope, information card, tatlong slides na may iba’t ibang specimens, dropper, at hook.
Naimbento ng manufacturing engineering graduate na si Jeremy de Leon ang Make-croscope taong 2021 para sa TikTok Challenge ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) kung saan siya ang nanalo.
Aniya, ginawa niya ito para mas abot-presyo at abot-kaya ang pag-aaral ng agham para sa mga estudyante.
Sa ngayon ay mayroon ng mahigit 6,000 Make-roscopes na naipamahagi sa mga mag-aaral tulad sa Basilan.
— Ulat ni Victoria Tulad, Patrol ng Pilipino
