Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Effective ba ang natural immunity laban sa COVID-19? ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2021 02:11 PM | Updated as of Oct 14 2021 03:29 PM

Bakuna ang first line of defense ng buong mundo para matapos ang pandemic. Pero nakita sa ilang pag-aaral na nakatutulong din ang "power of immunity" ng mga taong naka-recover sa COVID-19 laban sa coronavirus. Gaano nga ba ito ka-effective? Panoorin sa video na ito. Watch more on iWantTFC