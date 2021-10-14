MULTIMEDIA

Effective ba ang natural immunity laban sa COVID-19?

ABS-CBN News

Bakuna ang first line of defense ng buong mundo para matapos ang pandemic. Pero nakita sa ilang pag-aaral na nakatutulong din ang “power of immunity” ng mga taong naka-recover sa COVID-19 laban sa coronavirus. Gaano nga ba ito ka-effective? Panoorin sa video na ito.

