Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy team, wagi sa ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ tournament kahit mabagal ang internet

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2020 04:15 PM | Updated as of Oct 08 2020 10:09 PM

Sa kabila ng naranasang bagal ng internet connection, nagwagi pa rin ang isang Pinoy team sa Call of Duty: Mobile regional tournament.

Tinalo ng team "NRX Jeremiah 29:11" mula Pilipinas ang anim na kalahok mula sa Southeast Asia. 

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
Read More:  Call of Duty: Mobile   Southeast Asia   internet connection   NXT   NRX Jeremiah 29:11   pinoy gamers   multimedia   multimedia video  