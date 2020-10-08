Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Pinoy team, wagi sa ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ tournament kahit mabagal ang internet ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2020 04:15 PM | Updated as of Oct 08 2020 10:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Sa kabila ng naranasang bagal ng internet connection, nagwagi pa rin ang isang Pinoy team sa Call of Duty: Mobile regional tournament. Tinalo ng team "NRX Jeremiah 29:11" mula Pilipinas ang anim na kalahok mula sa Southeast Asia. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: Call of Duty: Mobile Southeast Asia internet connection NXT NRX Jeremiah 29:11 pinoy gamers multimedia multimedia video /overseas/10/08/20/rapes-show-double-struggle-of-low-caste-women-in-india/entertainment/10/08/20/surprise-kz-tandingan-tj-monterde-reveal-theyre-married-through-music-video/sports/10/08/20/alex-eala-continues-to-make-history-as-she-reaches-2020-french-open-girls-semis/news/10/08/20/43-philhealth-officials-resign-retire-amid-alleged-anomalies/overseas/10/08/20/tehran-scrambles-for-hospital-beds-as-iran-reports-record-new-coronavirus-cases