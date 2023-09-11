MULTIMEDIA
ALAMIN: Ano ang mga masamang epekto ng haze?
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 12 2023 12:11 AM
MAYNILA – Bukod sa paglabo ng visibility sa skyline, maaari ring makaapekto sa katawan ang bumalot na haze sa Metro Manila nitong mga nakaraang araw.
Ayon kay Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, posibleng magdulot ng “permanent damage” sa baga ang haze dahil sa deposits na maidudulot nito sa alveoli o air sacs.
Nabubuo ang haze dahil sa thermal inversion o pagbabaligtad ng temperatura. Napapalitan ng mainit na hangin ang ibabaw ng atmosphere at naiipon sa ibaba ang malamig na hangin.
Nahahalo rito ang ibang kemikal mula sa mga alikabok at air pollutants tulad ng usok.
Hinikayat ng DOH na magsuot ng face mask ang publiko dahil sa haze.
– Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, Patrol ng Pilipino
- /news/09/12/23/allen-capuyan-no-longer-ncip-chief-but-still-part-of-commission
- /news/09/12/23/nycs-proposed-2024-budget-gets-house-panels-nod
- /sports/09/12/23/golf-uy-aims-for-lpgt-hat-trick-at-south-pacific
- /news/09/12/23/596-pass-real-estate-appraisers-board-exam
- /business/09/12/23/solon-urges-caution-in-dof-plan-to-on-rice-import-tariff