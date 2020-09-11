Home  >  Spotlight

Ano'ng mangyayari sa YouTube channel 'pag pumanaw na ang vlogger?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2020 02:54 PM

Dalawang sikat na YouTube vloggers ang magkasunod na pumanaw kamakailan, si Lloyd Cafe Cadena at si Emman Nimedez.

Ano'ng mangyayari sa channels nila? Buburahin ba ng YouTube ang mga vlog nila dahil sa inactivity ng channels?

Alamin sa video na 'to.

