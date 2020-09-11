Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Ano'ng mangyayari sa YouTube channel 'pag pumanaw na ang vlogger? ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2020 02:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Dalawang sikat na YouTube vloggers ang magkasunod na pumanaw kamakailan, si Lloyd Cafe Cadena at si Emman Nimedez. Ano'ng mangyayari sa channels nila? Buburahin ba ng YouTube ang mga vlog nila dahil sa inactivity ng channels? Alamin sa video na 'to. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: Lloyd Cafe Cadena Emman Nimedez vloggers content creator YouTube NXT explainer /business/09/11/20/rio-tinto-bosses-resign-over-destruction-of-ancient-aborginal-site/news/09/11/20/new-home-quarantine-protocol-for-covid-19-to-be-finalized-by-govt-next-week/life/09/11/20/tingnan-robonurse-na-magbibigay-serbisyo-sa-taguig-quarantine-facility/news/09/11/20/philippines-allows-hotels-to-accept-more-guests/entertainment/09/11/20/spike-lee-launches-pandemic-hit-toronto-festival-with-online-premiere