Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

Paano tayo magkakaroon ng access sa cheap and clean energy?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2023 05:35 PM

Alam mo ba na isa sa mga dahilan kaya mataas ang bill natin sa kuryente ay dahil gumagamit tayo ng mahal na fossil fuel gaya ng coal at natural gas. 
Kaya naman isinusulong ngayon ang paggamit ng renewable energy sources gaya ng solar at wind power. Bukod kasi sa mas praktikal ito, makatutulong din ito para mapangalagaan ang ating kalikasan. Pero, paano nga ba tayo magkakaroon ng access sa cheap and clean energy? 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  electricity   electric bill   fossil fuel   renewable energy   clean energy   environment   solar   wind   hydroelectric   oil   natural gas   coal. energy source   Samahan ng mga Mamamayan Zone One Tondo Organization  