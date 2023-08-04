Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Paano tayo magkakaroon ng access sa cheap and clean energy? ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2023 05:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Alam mo ba na isa sa mga dahilan kaya mataas ang bill natin sa kuryente ay dahil gumagamit tayo ng mahal na fossil fuel gaya ng coal at natural gas. Kaya naman isinusulong ngayon ang paggamit ng renewable energy sources gaya ng solar at wind power. Bukod kasi sa mas praktikal ito, makatutulong din ito para mapangalagaan ang ating kalikasan. Pero, paano nga ba tayo magkakaroon ng access sa cheap and clean energy? Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: electricity electric bill fossil fuel renewable energy clean energy environment solar wind hydroelectric oil natural gas coal. energy source Samahan ng mga Mamamayan Zone One Tondo Organization /overseas/08/04/23/south-korea-tightens-security-after-series-of-mass-stabbings/life/08/04/23/da-vinci-ai-art-exhibit-in-manila-what-to-expect/news/08/04/23/alamin-bakit-hindi-dapat-isawalang-bahala-ang-leptospirosis/news/08/04/23/coa-flags-incomplete-documentation-of-p827-b-rt-pcr-tests/video/business/08/04/23/jobseekers-must-upgrade-skills-to-keep-up-with-workforce-demand-jobstreet