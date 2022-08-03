Home  >  Spotlight

GUIDE: Mga dapat tandaan sa pagbabalik face-to-face classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2022 02:51 PM

Ilang araw na lang pasukan na naman. 

At ipapatupad na ang full face-to-face classes, ayon sa Department of Education.

Ano ang mga dapat tandaan sa pagbubukas ng klase? Ang kumpletong detalye alamin sa NXT video na ito. 

Last week, the Department of Education (DepEd) issued the calendar for School Year 2022 to 2023, scheduled to open on Aug. 22.

DepEd Order No. 34, which contained the calendar, also mandates all public and private schools in basic education to shift to in-person classes by November, bringing back the old learning setup before the COVID-19 pandemic.

