Huling SONA: Kumusta ang lagay ng mga mahihirap?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2021 04:04 PM

Ito na ang huling State of the Nation Address o SONA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. 

Maliban sa war on drugs at paglaban sa kriminalidad, ang pagtulong sa mahihirap ang isa sa mga pangako niya. 

Pero kumusta ba ang lagay ng mga mahihirap sa ilalim ng pamumuno niya? 

Panoorin sa video na ito.

