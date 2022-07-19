Home  >  Spotlight

'The Fountain' ng Okada Manila, bukas na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 07:32 PM

Nagbukas na sa publiko ang The Fountain sa Okada Manila sa Parañaque City matapos itong magsara dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic. 

Upgraded ang facilities para sa water, lights, and music performances sa The Fountain.

Ang kumpletong detalye sa NXT Daily video na ito. 

