MULTIMEDIA
'The Fountain' ng Okada Manila, bukas na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2022 07:32 PM
Nagbukas na sa publiko ang The Fountain sa Okada Manila sa Parañaque City matapos itong magsara dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.
Upgraded ang facilities para sa water, lights, and music performances sa The Fountain.
Ang kumpletong detalye sa NXT Daily video na ito.
