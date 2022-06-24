MULTIMEDIA
Gusto mo bang lumipad sakay ng mobile game-themed flight?
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 24 2022 04:44 PM
Gusto mo bang lumipad sakay ng isang mobile game-themed flight at kasama ang character na si Phoenix Adarna?
Iyan ang narasan ng ilang gamers sa mobile game-themed flight ng Cebu Pacific kasama ang PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds o PUBG Mobile.
Ang buong detalye sa NXT video na ito.
