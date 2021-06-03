Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Fine jewelry | Local Legends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 09:50 PM

"Local Legends" delves into the thriving jewelry industry in Meycauayan, Bulacan. 

Edison Alayon recalls how he became a master goldsmith. 

Goldenhills Jewelry owner Boy Atienza praises Alayon's dedication and rare talent for making fine jewelry. 

Meycauayan Jewelry Industry Association Incorporated chairperson Cecila Ramos talks about the country's jewelry-making heritage and how it became the crowning industry of the province.  

