MULTIMEDIA
THROWBACK: Fine jewelry | Local Legends
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2021 09:50 PM
"Local Legends" delves into the thriving jewelry industry in Meycauayan, Bulacan.
Edison Alayon recalls how he became a master goldsmith.
Goldenhills Jewelry owner Boy Atienza praises Alayon's dedication and rare talent for making fine jewelry.
Meycauayan Jewelry Industry Association Incorporated chairperson Cecila Ramos talks about the country's jewelry-making heritage and how it became the crowning industry of the province.
