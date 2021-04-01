Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

Dugo sa poon ni Padre Pio

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2021 09:54 PM

Naniniwala ka ba sa himala?

Balikan natin ang istorya ng Rated K tampok ang poon ni Padre Pio sa Batangas na di umano'y kinakitaan ng sariwang dugo sa mga kamay nito.

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Rated K   Padre Pio   himala   NXT   Holy. Week  