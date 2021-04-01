Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Dugo sa poon ni Padre Pio ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2021 09:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Naniniwala ka ba sa himala? Balikan natin ang istorya ng Rated K tampok ang poon ni Padre Pio sa Batangas na di umano'y kinakitaan ng sariwang dugo sa mga kamay nito. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: Rated K Padre Pio himala NXT Holy. Week /news/04/01/21/relatives-of-political-prisoners-urge-bucor-to-reconsider-allowing-essential-food-deliveries/video/life/04/01/21/washing-of-the-feet-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic/news/04/01/21/govt-troops-raid-marijuana-plantation-in-sulu/sports/multimedia/video/04/01/21/throwback-star-magic-all-star-games-2019-sports-u/news/04/01/21/nuns-bring-food-to-frontliners-as-ph-combats-record-high-active-covid-cases