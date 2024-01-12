MULTIMEDIA
Revisiting Hinulugang Taktak
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2024 04:37 PM
Visitors coming to Hinulugang Taktak falls in Antipolo City are enjoying the scenic view and trying various activities offered by the once famous tourist attraction.
Hinulugang Taktak used to be a destination where "people from neighboring towns and City of Manila gathered to wade, swim and get wet in a cool mountain fresh waterfall," according to the Rizal Province website.
Pollution, however, has made Hinulugang Taktak's waters unfit for swimming and bathing.
That may change soon as Manila Water's wastewater treatment plant nears completion. Manila Water said its sewage treatment plant (STP) near the famous falls is currently more than 60 percent complete and is expected to be operational by December 2024.
