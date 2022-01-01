MULTIMEDIA

The Year in Photos

ABS-CBN News Photos

The year seemed to be a continuation of 2020.

COVID-19 cases went up and down, but vaccines kept the pandemic at bay toward the end of the year, despite the government missing its original nationwide vaccination target for 2021. Still, the people's resilience was again tested and proven with Filipinos helping other Filipinos -- from Community Pantries to relief efforts for Typhoon Odette victims.

The year closed with candidates in next year's national and local elections wooing voters in the May 9, 2022 polls. Citizens may go to polling precincts with images of the past six years in mind.

