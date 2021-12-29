MULTIMEDIA

Baby born at the height of Typhoon Odette's fury in Antique

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

At the height of Typhoon Odette in Anini-y, Antique, another storm was born.

Amid collapsing homes, flying roofs, and rushing waters caused by the typhoon, Samantha Jane Presilda gave birth to Jade Scarlette Barte, nicknamed "Stormy," at their neighbor's home in Barangay San Francisco, one of the hardest hit areas in the southern part of the province.

As the storm drew close to the province, efforts were made to evacuate people to safer grounds in the coastal town. Presilda found shelter in the Loquias family's home, a two-storey house made of concrete, just across the street.

A number of homes remain in disrepair in Barangay San Francisco, Anini-y, Antique on December 28, 2021, days after Typhoon Odette hit the province. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

By the early morning of December 17, just as Typhoon Odette was pummeling neighboring Negros island, Presilda felt chills and wanting to relieve herself. She doubted the baby was due as she was not expecting delivery until January.

As she went to the bathroom, she saw blood instead of urine, throwing everyone in the household in panic. Some braved the raging storm, their calls for help eventually reaching other Loquias relatives in the evacuation center.

The call reached barangay officials in the evacuation center who in turn fought howling winds and intense rain to call on Helen Magno, a former practicing midwife, to attend to Presilda.

Presilda proceeded to have the pre-term delivery of the baby.

Samantha Jane Presilda takes care of Jade Scarlette Barte or baby "Stormy", baby born at the height of Typhoon Odette, in Brgy. San Francisco, Anini-y, Antique. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

With just a lighter to illuminate the dark home and a few essential medical needs they were able to scrounge, baby Stormy finally came out at 7:11am, amid applause, tears, and prayers from everyone present.

"Parang wala akong nararamdamang bagyo, naramdaman ko ay saya pag labas ng bata," Presilda now said of the event.

Amid the darkness brought by the typhoon, Stormy's birth felt like one bright moment, one of those present in the Loquias household described.

"Biglang tumigil ang bagyo, lumiwanag na po. Isang saglit lang yung bagyo humampas sa bayan namin paglabas ni baby Stormy, lumiwanag na po. Miracle po yung nangyari," described Jo-ann Loquias-Fuentes.

Samantha Jane Presilda returns to her home with Baby Stormy in Barangay San Francisco, Anini-y, Antique on December 28, 2021. The house remains damaged with part of its roof blown off, and power remains unavailable in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Anini-y, the southernmost town in Antique on Panay Island, was among those hardest hit in the province. Almost all of the houses in San Francisco was either destroyed or damaged, albeit no casualty was reported.

Days past since her birth, Presilda and Stormy remain healthy. A temporary roof now covers their home and many people are still looking out for them. The village still has no power, proving to be a challenge for the new mother who has to stay up late to breastfeed and care for Stormy.

She hopes people would continue to donate food and clothing for Stormy and for power to be restored soon in their barangay.

A resident clears out debris in one of the damaged houses in Barangay San Francisco, Anini-y, where almost all of the houses were damaged or destroyed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News