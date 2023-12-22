MULTIMEDIA

A family in Baseco dreams of Noche Buena and better days

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children and their parents line up for a feeding program in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Teofilo Serrano and Rosemary Delos Reyes carried a box of food back to their shack as their child Steven walked beside them at the Baseco Community in Tondo Manila. The food was from a local charity.

Teofilo and Rosemary live in a small shack made of plywood, cardboard and plastic. The space is just enough for them to sleep in along with the few possessions that they have.

“Inuupahan po namin ito na P500 kada buwan,” Teofilo said referring to the room which could barely fit their family.

“Pag mainit sa gabi, sa labas na kami natututulog.”

Pilo, as his neighbors call him, hopes that he will recover soon from the kidney problem he developed after getting leptospirosis during his stint as a construction worker at a building site.

Teofilo Serrano and Rosemary Delos Reyes receive food from a charity group in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

He has a patch of bandage on the side of his neck, where a tube is inserted whenever he undergoes dialysis. Pilo wants to be able to work again so that he can provide for his family.

“Mahirap magplano ngayon, (walang pang pera) marami tumatanggi sa akin, (sa trabaho). Malambot pa kasi young sugat ko,” Pilo said.

For now, the meal, from the charity organization is their lifeline. This will be their food for the rest of the day.

The food charity program is meant for underweight children. However, it will last only until January. After this, Pilo and his family will have to look for another way to feed themselves.

Teofilo Serrano, Rosemary Delos Reyes and their son Steven eat food from a charity group in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

While everyone else is looking forward to the Noche Buena feast, Pilo and Rosemary just want to get through the day without going hungry.

The couple talked about the Christmases they had before. They talked about their favorite Christmas dish.

“Spaghetti talaga ang hindi nawawala sa amin,” Pilo said.

When Pilo was still able to work, they bought lechon and other dishes.

“Pag may pera, adobo, carbonara, spaghetti,” said Rosemary. It's been a long while since they last had queso de bola.

The couple also said it was normal for neighbors share their Noche Buena with each other. A neighbor who was not so lucky could still count on having something to eat come Christmas Eve.

Teofilo Serrano, Rosemary Delos Reyes and their son Steven live in a cramped shack in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Despite their situation, the couple said Christmas is still a time for celebration.

“Hindi naman po, nawawala ang diwa ng Pasko. Nandyan pa rin, kahit po sabihin pa natin na nag hihirap basta sama sama. Kahit wala kamin pera basta sama sama,” Pilo said.

“Basta buo kaming pamilya masaya na. Hindi po napipigilan ng kahirapan, may pera man o wala, may handa man kami o wala,” said Rosemary.

A simple get-together with family and neighbors is enough.

“Basta kumpleto at may maliit salu-salo,” Pilo said.

Teofilo Serrano, Rosemary Delos Reyes and their son Steven live in a cramped shack in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

While Pilo and Rosemary were narrating this, their son Steven finished his meal. Whatever is left will be shared by his parents.

“Kami naman po ang kakain,” Pilo said.

Pilo and Rosemary don’t know if they will have Noche Buena, but the couple says they are still better off compared to other people who have no choice but to live out in the streets.