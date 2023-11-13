MULTIMEDIA

De Lima, free at last

ABS-CBN News

It took several recantations, pleas, and counter-arguments before the court finally recognized former Senator Leila de Lima's right to set bail.

After 6 years and 8 months and 21 days, De Lima finally walked free, albeit temporarily, after a Muntinlupa court allowed her to post bail in the last drug case against her.

"This is a moment of triumphant thanksgiving," she also said as she thanked God as well as her supporters who have stood with her since her arrest in 2017.

The case had seen government witnesses recant their testimonies, saying they had been coerced into implicating de Lima in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was justice secretary during the presidency of Benigno Aquino III.



De Lima was acquitted in a conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading case in May, with Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 saying the recantation by former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos of his testimony had created reasonable doubt.

Ragos had earlier claimed that he delivered drug money to her in 2012.

Another drug case against De Lima was junked by another Muntinlupa court in 2021.