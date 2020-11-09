MULTIMEDIA

In Catanduanes, schoolwork goes offline for a different reason

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A week after Super Typhoon Rolly struck, teachers and staff at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes started cleaning the severely damaged school even as tropical storm Ulysses threatened to hit the island again.

They took advantage of the last couple of days under the sunshine to dry some books and equipment that can still be salvaged from the classrooms whose roofs collapsed at the height of the storm.

Now that tropical storm Ulysses threatens to strike the island province again, the staff worked double-time to save what they can by putting them inside the school principal's office whose roof remains intact.

In a few days, the staff and the rest of the people in the village will once again face a storm's fury.

Teachers gather wet desktop computers as they transfer school equipment at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers rush to bring school equipment inside as rain started to fall at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers rush to bring school equipment inside as rain started to fall at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers rush to bring school equipment inside as rain started to fall at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Books are laid out to dry outside the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers rush to bring school equipment inside as rain started to fall at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the damage inside one of the classrooms at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers gather wet desktop computers as they try to save the school equipment at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers transfer school equipment to the principal’s office after letting them dry outside the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the entrance of the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers gather wet desktop computers as they transfer school equipment to the safety of the school principal's office at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A teacher finds a coral that got washed in from the sea inside one of the classrooms at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes demonstrating the power of Super Typhoon Rolly. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News