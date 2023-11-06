MULTIMEDIA

Second Filipino martyr in Israeli-Hamas conflict arrives home

ABS-CBN News

Grace Prodigo Cabrera may have perished when Hamas militants stormed the kibbutz she was living in on October 7, killing and taking hostage victims in the daring raid, but her story as a hero will forever survive.

Cabrera was working as a caregiver in Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, together with her sister Mary June, when Hamas militants entered the Israeli border and stormed several Israeli houses, killing 1,400 people in the process.

Cabrera, as told to Israeli media, kept her ward, 95-year old Aviva Sela, company throughout the ordeal. Sela’s daughter and former son-in-law were killed in the assault and her grandson is believed to have been kidnapped. Sela survived the ordeal.

Witnesses' accounts, according to the Times of Israel (hyperlink: https://www.timesofisrael.com/grace-cabrera-45-filipina-caregiver-who-stayed-by-her-patient/), including messages during the ordeal sent to Sela's daughter Osnat Weinberg, tell of how Cabrera stayed with Sela in a room trying to avoid the militants, and even when they were eventually captured.

Cabrera, however, was likely to have been taken captive and later shot, her body dumped somewhere and only recovered on October 19.

Cabrera was one of the three Filipinos reported missing during the Hamas attack in Israel.

Her story, together with the story of another caregiver, Angelyn Aguirre, who also saved her elderly ward but was unfortunately murdered, are just some of the stories of Filipino OFWs working in Israel who selflessly gave up their lives in order to protect others.

Domingo Cabrera, husband of Filipina caregiver Grace Prodigo-Cabrera, holds the urn containing her remains upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News