Electing local leaders: Pinoys head to village polls

ABS-CBN News

Filipinos on Monday flocked to their respective polling precincts to vote in the BSKE 2023, with approximately 1.4 million aspirants gunning for local positions. More than 7,000 are running unopposed.

While voting was generally peaceful, the elections were not without incident, with violence reported in the southern Philippines.

Puerto Princesa also saw an eventful election day when two men entered two precincts and destroyed ballots, prompting the temporary halting of voting. This, however, was not enough for the Comelec to declare a failure of elections in the area.

While most voters trooped to local schools to choose their candidates, the Commission on Elections launched its pilot testing of mall voting giving the electorate a more convenient venue. This proved a boon to senior citizens and PWDs, with mall facilities made accessible even before the start of the polls.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who voted in his bailiwick of Batac, Ilocos Norte, noted the importance of the BSKE saying local officials can deliver votes for national politicians.

Here are some scenes:

Barangay Rizal, Taguig residents arrive to cast their votes for the BSKE 2023. Barangay Rizal is one of the 10 barangays which were formerly part of Makati City and were turned over to the city of Taguig in August after the Supreme Court ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over The Fort. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police on crowd control duty guide voters as they arrive to vote at a polling station in Manila. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippine as millions of people voted during the BSKE 2023. Ted Aljibe, AFP Voters from Brgy. Horseshoe in Quezon City cast their votes at at Robinson's Magnolia in Quezon City. The mall is part of Comelec's pilot testing for mall voting. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News People look for their names and precinct numbers at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News. A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot inside a classroom at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School, a pilot venue for the automated system of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon City. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Voters from Barangay Vasra in Quezon City cast their votes at the Mines Elementary School. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Indigenous People in an Aeta village line up to check their names from the voters list at a polling precinct in Kanaynayan, Castillejos in Zambales. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News A person in a wheelchair casts their ballots at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News. Residents cast their votes for the BSKE 2023 at the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News A Philippine Army soldier keeps watch across the road from the Pasong Tamo Elementary School during the BSKE 2023 in Quezon City. Registered voters nationwide headed for precincts to elect candidates who will take positions as local village leaders and youth council representatives in some 42,000 villages all over the country. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Pasay City teachers canvass votes in their cluster precinct for Barangay 183 in Pasay City, after the voting period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections closes at 3pm. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People wait for their turm to vote at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News. Voting begins at a village's basketball court in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Senior citizens and PWDs, whose polling precincts are located at upper levels of the school, are accommodated to cast their votes for the Barangay election at the faculty room of the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Thirty-three cluster precincts of 10 Barangays are located in the school according to Department of Education Supervisor Official Norma Jamon. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Marissa Catubig brings her 1-year old daughter, Charlyn, as she votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Manuel Roxas High School in Quezon City. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections in the newly designated barangay of Brgy. Rizal in Taguig City. This barangay was formerly part of Makati City and was turned over to the city of Taguig in August of this year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Voters of Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City cast their votes for via the vote counting machines at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City. Brgy Pasong Tamo is one of a few barangays that are utilizing the vcm's as mandated by the Comelec. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News A woman in a wheelchair receives assistance in casting her vote from election officers and relatives at the Las Pinas National High School. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Registered voters of Barangay 659 cast their ballots at a mall in Manila as one of the mall voting pilot testing areas during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Comelec Board of Election Inspectors and poll clerks begin the counting of ballots as voting ends at the Paranaque Elementary School Central. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Teachers prepare their assigned polling precinct at a village's basketball court in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City before the polls open at 7am for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Sample ballots litter the street, meters away from the Villamor Air Base Elementary School in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Poll watchers make sure the ballot box is empty before starting the count at the end of voting at Paranaque Elementary School Central in Paranaque City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announce the end of voting while denying entry to late voters at the Paranaque Elementary School Centra. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vote counting machines are on standby for the canvassing of votes in Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria tan, ABS-CBN News