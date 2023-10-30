Electing local leaders: Pinoys head to village polls

Barangay Rizal, Taguig residents arrive to cast their votes for the BSKE 2023. Barangay Rizal is one of the 10 barangays which were formerly part of Makati City and were turned over to the city of Taguig in August after the Supreme Court ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over The Fort. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police on crowd control duty guide voters as they arrive to vote at a polling station in Manila. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippine as millions of people voted during the BSKE 2023. Ted Aljibe, AFP
Voters from Brgy. Horseshoe in Quezon City cast their votes at at Robinson's Magnolia in Quezon City. The mall is part of Comelec's pilot testing for mall voting. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
People look for their names and precinct numbers at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.
A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot inside a classroom at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School, a pilot venue for the automated system of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon City. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Voters from Barangay Vasra in Quezon City cast their votes at the Mines Elementary School. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Indigenous People in an Aeta village line up to check their names from the voters list at a polling precinct in Kanaynayan, Castillejos in Zambales. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News
A person in a wheelchair casts their ballots at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.
Residents cast their votes for the BSKE 2023 at the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
A Philippine Army soldier keeps watch across the road from the Pasong Tamo Elementary School during the BSKE 2023 in Quezon City. Registered voters nationwide headed for precincts to elect candidates who will take positions as local village leaders and youth council representatives in some 42,000 villages all over the country. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Pasay City teachers canvass votes in their cluster precinct for Barangay 183 in Pasay City, after the voting period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections closes at 3pm. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
People wait for their turm to vote at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.
Voting begins at a village's basketball court in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Senior citizens and PWDs, whose polling precincts are located at upper levels of the school, are accommodated to cast their votes for the Barangay election at the faculty room of the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Thirty-three cluster precincts of 10 Barangays are located in the school according to Department of Education Supervisor Official Norma Jamon. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Marissa Catubig brings her 1-year old daughter, Charlyn, as she votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Manuel Roxas High School in Quezon City. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections in the newly designated barangay of Brgy. Rizal in Taguig City. This barangay was formerly part of Makati City and was turned over to the city of Taguig in August of this year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Voters of Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City cast their votes for via the vote counting machines at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City. Brgy Pasong Tamo is one of a few barangays that are utilizing the vcm's as mandated by the Comelec. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
A woman in a wheelchair receives assistance in casting her vote from election officers and relatives at the Las Pinas National High School. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Registered voters of Barangay 659 cast their ballots at a mall in Manila as one of the mall voting pilot testing areas during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Comelec Board of Election Inspectors and poll clerks begin the counting of ballots as voting ends at the Paranaque Elementary School Central. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Teachers prepare their assigned polling precinct at a village's basketball court in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City before the polls open at 7am for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Sample ballots litter the street, meters away from the Villamor Air Base Elementary School in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Poll watchers make sure the ballot box is empty before starting the count at the end of voting at Paranaque Elementary School Central in Paranaque City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announce the end of voting while denying entry to late voters at the Paranaque Elementary School Centra. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Vote counting machines are on standby for the canvassing of votes in Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City. Maria tan, ABS-CBN News