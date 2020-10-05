MULTIMEDIA

No obstacle too difficult

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Rachel Senolos assists her two sons, grade 5 student Billy John Salvane and grade 2 student Neil John Salvane, in their online classes as public schools open on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The family stays in a tent outside the Addition Hills Integrated School in Mandaluyong City where they temporarily relocated after a fire hit their house in June. The Senolos family insisted on pushing through with the children's education despite their cramped living space, lack of necessary gadgets, and the problem of connecting to the internet.