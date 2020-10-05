Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA No obstacle too difficult Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2020 09:51 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2020 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rachel Senolos assists her two sons, grade 5 student Billy John Salvane and grade 2 student Neil John Salvane, in their online classes as public schools open on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The family stays in a tent outside the Addition Hills Integrated School in Mandaluyong City where they temporarily relocated after a fire hit their house in June. The Senolos family insisted on pushing through with the children's education despite their cramped living space, lack of necessary gadgets, and the problem of connecting to the internet. Public school learners resume studies through distance learning Read More: coronavirus covid19 school opening 2020 DepEd online learning distance learning blended learning multimedia multimedia slideshows education new normal /business/10/06/20/dissecting-data-inflation-for-the-poor-likely-to-get-worse-due-to-rising-transport-costs/video/news/10/06/20/palace-congratulates-deped-for-beating-coronavirus-pandemic/sports/10/06/20/nfl-patrick-mahomes-throws-two-tds-as-chiefs-improve-to-4-0/sports/10/06/20/mlb-stanton-powers-yankees-past-rays-astros-rally-to-beat-athletics/entertainment/10/06/20/whats-next-for-fil-am-yellow-rose-filmmaker-diane-paragas