LOOK: A glimpse of the Black Nazarene during pandemic

The venerated image of the Black Nazarene was paraded for a brief moment on Monday around Quiapo to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Cross or the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The three-hour procession provided its thousands of devotees a glimpse of the life-sized image of a dark-skinned, kneeling Jesus Christ, and probably a precursor of how the ritual may turn out to be when the larger annual procession in January is held with the coronavirus likely still around.

Thousands have continued to visit Quiapo Church, despite the government policy of allowing only 10% of a church's capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to show their devotion to the Black Nazarene, who many believe is miraculous.

The crowd around Quiapo, used to seeing multitudes follow the image whenever it is brought out, seemed not surprised that many still followed the procession despite the physical distancing and other health precautions being enforced by the government.

Devotees, numbering in the few hundreds, braved the drenching rain that fell halfway through the procession, with the image wrapped in plastic. Nonetheless, the devotees felt as if the procession is necessary to counter whatever the current pandemic has befallen the country.

"Ito yung nagbibigay sa kanila ng pag-asa, lalo't ngayon na maraming tao na nalulungkot, maraming nalilito na," said Rev. Fr. Douglas Badong, Vicar of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.



The image is traditionally brought out of the Quiapo Church in processions three times a year: January 9 for the Traslacion, Good Friday, and New Year's Eve.