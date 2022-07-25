MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: President Marcos Jr. delivers first SONA

ABS-CBN News

Several weeks after being inaugurated as the country’s top leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation Address at the recently renovated Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

In a speech that lasted one hour and 15 minutes, Marcos disclosed the plans of his administration for the next 6 years, from coming out of the pandemic to stabilizing an economy that could support all his programs.

Outside, the Quezon City Police estimated some 4,000 activists took part in the protest action along Commonwealth Avenue in the morning while pro-Marcos supporters began their program later in the day.

In his address, Marcos vowed to there would be no more COVID-19 lockdowns and said receiving government aid would be easier in his administration.

He also disclosed plans of prioritizing renewable energy and taxing digital goods and services.

He also called on Congress to pass his administration’s 19 priority measures including tax reforms, and bills aimed at improving government service.

Here are some scenes from Marcos Jr.'s first SONA:

Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa for his first SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa for his first SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa for his first SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa for his first SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Heavily armed police personnel observe as protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, hours before the SONA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News An effigy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made by protesters. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, hours before the SONA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Youth and student leaders from various groups raise emoji placards as they pose for pictures during a SONA watch party at a cafe in Quezon City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the House of Representatives arrive for the opening session of the 19th Congress. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the House of Representatives arrive for the opening session of the 19th Congress. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Batasang Pambansa prior to the SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez reacts before being sworn in as Speaker of the House. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is sworn in as Speaker of the House of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., (M) speaks to Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez during the president’s first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos Jr. delivers his SONA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos Jr. delivers his SONA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos Jr. waves to the crowd. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte attends the opening session of the House of Representatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr are greeted by the crowd. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos Jr. is greeted by well-wishers during his SONA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte speaks before supporters outside Batasang Pambansa after the SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte speaks before supporters outside Batasang Pambansa after the SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News