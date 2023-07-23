MULTIMEDIA
Update on some of the promises from SONA 2022
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Posted at Jul 23 2023 11:31 AM
The ABS-CBN News Investigative and Research Group tracked the progress, if any, of some pronouncements made by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during his first State of the Nation Address last year. As his second SONA nears, find out the status of these promises.
- /entertainment/07/23/23/hollywood-strike-forces-venice-fest-to-switch-opening-film
- /entertainment/07/23/23/jamie-foxx-says-medical-scare-put-him-through-hell-and-back
- /entertainment/07/23/23/super-junior-shows-different-charms-in-manila-fan-party
- /news/07/23/23/governors-mayors-told-to-prepare-for-egay
- /news/07/23/23/all-covid-19-health-protocols-in-ph-lifted-doh