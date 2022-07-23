MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Protesters prep effigy for Marcos Jr.'s SONA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Artist Max Santiago’s Saturday morning is packed with media interviews as he rushes to finish his work.

Inside the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) National Office where planks of wood and paper mache materials are scattered on the floor, the 47-year-old Max and his fellow artists have been working on this year’s effigy for a week now.

This is in preparation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first state of the nation address (SONA).

Traditionally, effigies are brought by activists to SONA protests as they march towards the vicinity of the House of Representatives.

Whichever part of Commonwealth Avenue they are allowed, effigies are set on fire, serving as the highlight of their program.

Initially, the Philippine National Police (PNP) declared the road a “no-rally zone” but the local government allowed protesters to march from Quezon City’s Elliptical Road up to Commonwealth Avenue corner Tandang Sora.

Several meetings are held brainstorming an idea as part of their preparation. This year, the group agreed to depict Marcos Jr. as a “party boy”.

“Pagpasok pa lang ni Bongbong, nag-party na sila kaagad eh. Balik Malacañang na sila, kaya yun ang pinaka-concept.”

After working long hours for the massive effigy, Max feels proud to be able to bring the image to life and be the main attraction of their program.

“Yun naman yung main objective ng effigy eh. Isa siyang despicable figure na nagpapahirap sa tao, so wala namang regret sa pag-sunog. Kaya nga siya ginawa para sunugin or sirain later on.”

For Max, exercising the right to protest is something most people take for granted.

“Isang bagay ito siguro na hindi na-aappreciate. Ito ay assertion ng democratic expression ng mga tao. Di tayo makakapag-sunog or protesta kapag martial law. Yun yung idea doon. Bahagi ito ng ating karapatan.”

Photos and videos of him working on this effigy have already made the rounds on social media, earning the ire of some online.

“Lawakan nila isipan nila. Huwag lang maniwala basta-basta sa mga TikTok videos. Yan yung puwede natin sabihin sa younger generations. Magsuri muna. Pag-aralan muna,” he said.

Max Santiago works on this year's effigy inside the BAYAN National Office in Quezon City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News