Look: Pinoys look to beat the heat a day after world's hottest day ever

ABS-CBN News

A day after scientists logged the hottest day on the planet, people in Metro Manila could still feel the searing heat.

Temperatures in the metro peaked at 31.8 degrees Celsius around noon according to state weather bureau PAGASA, leading people to look for various ways to shield themselves from the heat.

Children could be seen taking a quick dip either in rivers or floods, while adults stayed in the shade provided by trees, sheds, or whatever they had on their person as they went about their business.

As the onset of El Nino grips the country, Filipinos can expect more of the hot weather.

Here are some scenes:

A child dives into the water in Baseco Compound in Manila on Thursday. The previous day recorded the hottest global average temperature for the second day in a row according to data compiled by an organization attached to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents take a dip in the Pasig River in Manila a day after scientists logged the hottest global average temperature ever. Preliminary readings by US meteorologists showed an average temperature for the Earth’s surface reached 17.18 degrees Celsius yesterday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News. Residents cool off from the heat in Pasig River in Manila on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A girl lies on a hammock and uses the shade to shield herself from the sun in Manila on Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A road worker wraps himself up as protection against the sun on a Thursday afternoon in Manila as the onset of EL Nino grips the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News. A heavy machinery operator sips water to combat the heat during road repairs in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A man shields himself from the sun with an envelope in Manila on Thursday. The average global temperature typically continues to rise until the end of July or early August. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A child takes a dip in Baseco Compound on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news People pass by a fountain while using an umbrella to shield themselves from the sun on Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Children residing at Barangay San Lorenzo in Norzaragay Bulacan cool off at Angat Dam on Thursday. The dam’s water level neared its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the Angat Dam as water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on Thursday. The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water in preparation for the possible impacts of El Nino. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News