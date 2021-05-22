MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos face the mental toll of the COVID-19 pandemic

Orange Omengan, PCIJ/PCP

This photo essay is part of a series produced from the Capturing Human Rights fellowship program, a collaboration between the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism and the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines.

"I was just starting with my new job, but the pandemic triggered much anxiety causing me to abandon my apartment in Pasig and move back to our family home in Mabalacat, Pampanga."

This was Mano Dela Cruz's flight response to the initial round of lockdowns that swept across the nation in March 2020.

Anxiety crept up on Mano, who was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder Type II with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) traits. The 30-year-old writer is just one of many Filipinos experiencing mental health fallout from the pandemic.

Rising infections in the Philippines have reached over 1,138,187 confirmed cases as of May 15, unfolding simultaneously with reports on mental health problems. At least 3.6 million Filipinos suffer from any form of mental, neurological, and substance use disorders, according to DOH National Mental Health Program head Frances Prescila Cuevas.

"During the start of the year, I thought I had my life all together, but this pandemic caused a great mental stress on me, disrupting my routine and cutting my source of income.” As things grew even more overwhelming, Mano had to let go of his full-time job.

In effect, it has become challenging to stay on track with his medications. “I don’t have insurance, and I do not save much due to my medical expenses and psychiatric consultations. On a monthly average, my meds cost around 2,800 Php. With my PWD card, I get to avail of the 20% discount, but it's still expensive even then. On top of this, I pay for psychiatric consultations costing 1,500 Php. During the pandemic, this has increased to 2,500 Php per session lasting only 30 minutes due to health and safety protocols."

The pandemic has resulted in substantial job losses as some businesses closed down, while the rest of the workforce adjusts to the new norm of working from home.

Ryan Baldonado, 30, works as an Assistant Human Resource Manager in a BPO company. The pressure from work, coupled with the stress and anxiety amid community quarantine, takes a toll on his mental health.

Before the pandemic, Ryan said that he would usually sleep for 30 hours straight, often feel under the weather, and, at times, subject himself to self-harm. "Although the symptoms of depression have been manifesting in me through the years, due to financial concerns, I haven't been clinically diagnosed. I've been trying my best to be functional since I'm the eldest, and a lot is expected from me," he added.

As extended lockdowns put further strain on his mental health, Ryan mustered the courage to try his company's online employee counseling. "The free online therapy with a psychologist lasted for six months, and it helped me address those issues interfering with my productivity at work," he shared. Ryan is one of the privileged few who have access to mental health assistance, as many companies in the Philippines still do not provide such interventions aimed at employees’ mental health.

"Mental illness spares no one, regardless of one's educational background," he added. Having a degree in psychology does not make one bulletproof from feeling mentally indisposed. Whenever Ryan engages in self-harming behavior and suicidal thoughts, his close friends and family cannot completely understand him. "Ano ka ba? Dapat mas alam mo na ‘yan, since psych graduate ka pa man din!" (As a psych graduate, you should know better!)

Ryan shared that such comments would cause him to retreat and feel pressured to act normal. "But having a degree in psychology doesn't save you from depression," he added.

Depression and anxiety are on the rise among millennials as they face the pressure to perform and be functional amidst facing pandemic fatigue.

Karla Longjas, 27, is a freelance artist who was initially diagnosed with major depression in 2017. She could go a long time without eating, but not without smoking or drinking. At times, she would cut herself as a way to release suppressed emotions. Karla's mental health condition caused her to get hospitalized twice, and she was later diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2019.

"One of the essentials I had to secure during the onset of the lockdown was my medication for fear of running out," Karla shared.

With her family's support, Karla can afford mental health care that most of the general population suffering similar mental health problems are financially restricted to consider.

She would spend an average of 10,000 Php in a month for her medication, including the professional fees of a psychologist and a psychiatrist. "The frequency of therapy depends on one's needs, and, at times, it involves two to three sessions a month," she added.

With the restrictions of the pandemic, Karla admitted that her mental health is getting more out of hand. "Due to the pandemic, I feel like things are getting even crazier, and I still resort to online therapy with my psychiatrist.”

“I've been under medication for almost four years now with various psychologists and psychiatrists. I'm already tired of constantly searching and learning about my condition. Knowing that this mental health illness doesn't get cured but only gets manageable is wearing me out," she added.



In the face of renewed lockdowns, incidents of anxiety, depression, and suicide, among others, have never been higher, sparking increased demand for mental health services.

Mano Dela Cruz shares stories of his manic episodes describing the experience as being on "top of the world." Individuals diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder Type II suffer more often from episodes of depression than hypomania. Depressive periods, “the lows,” translate to feelings of guilt, loss of pleasure, low energy, and thoughts of suicide. Mano says the mess in his room indicates his disposition, whether he's in a manic or depressive state. "I know that I'm not stable when I look at my room, and it's too cluttered. There are days that I don't have the energy to clean up and even take a bath,” he shared. Mano was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder Type II during his mid-20s in 2016. His condition is also co-morbid with having ADHD and OCPD traits, requiring lifelong treatment with antipsychotics and mood stabilizers such as antidepressants. Mano resorts to biking as a form of exercise to release feel-good endorphins and help combat depression as advised by his psychiatrist. Mano waits for his regular psychiatric consultation in a hospital in Angeles, Pampanga. Mano shares laughter with his sister inside their home. "It took a while for my family to understand my mental health illness same as to how I have fully accepted having one,” he shared. Ryan Baldonado shares his mental health condition in an online interview as he remains in quarantine for having symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Karla balances in headstand during a meditative yoga inside her room filled with bottles of alcohol. Other than her medications, she practices yoga for mental clarity, calmness, and stress relief. Karla shares that in some days, she may have hallucinations and tries to sketch them. In April 2019, Karla was inflicting harm on herself, leading to her two-week hospitalization as advised by her psychiatrist. In the same year, she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. The stigma around her mental illness made her feel uncomfortable that she had to use a fake name to hide her identity. Karla buys her prescriptive medications over the counter in a drug store. As indicated in the list of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) recognized by the Department of Health, individuals clinically diagnosed with a psychosocial disability can avail of the 20% discount upon presenting a PWD card. A portrait of Karla Longjas in her apartment in Makati City. Individuals diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exhibit symptoms such as self-harm, unstable relationships, intense anger, and impulsive or self-destructive behavior. BPD is a dissociative disorder that is not commonly diagnosed in the Philippines.