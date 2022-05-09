IN PHOTOS: Historic May 9 elections in the Philippines

People cast their votes inside a school used as a polling precinct during the opening of elections in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 9, 2022. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Poll workers and watchers start to unbox election equipment at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A man walks to the polling center at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Residents cast their vote on the opening of the polls at Cainta Elementary school in Cainta, Rizal on Election Day, May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Electoral board officers at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine during the national elections on May 9, 2022.Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Voters mark their ballots at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A voter marks her ballot at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Residents check the voters' list outside the Barangay Valencia Hall in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
People look for their names and precinct numbers at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People look for their names and precinct numbers at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson casts his vote early in the morning at Bayang Luma Elementary School at Imus, Cavite on May 9, 2022. Mores Heramis, ABS0CBN News
Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato casts his vote in Cawayan Central Elementary School, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur on May 9, 2022. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal on May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote at Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday.ABS-CBN News
Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo casts her vote at the Carangcang Elementary School in Magarao, Camarines Norte on May 9, 2022. VP Leni Media handout
President Duterte shows the indelible ink on his finger after casting his vote for the 2022 National and Local Elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on May 9, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo
Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on May 9 2022.ABS-CBN News
Voters wait for their turn to vote inside a waiting room at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Voters queue to vote at the Batasan National High School, one of the largest polling places in Quezon City, as Filipinos cast their votes on May 9, 2022. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
People wait in long lines to cast their ballot for the national elections at the school grounds of Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Voters arrive at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Senior citizens and persons with disability vote at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the first floor of the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News
Lourdes Cuerva (left) is assisted by her daughter-in-law Winnie Clemente, a fellow member of an Aeta indigenous people, during the election in an indigenous tribal community of Kanaynayan in Castillejos, Zambales on May 09, 2022. ABS-CBN News
Residents line up to vote at the Barangay Valencia Hall in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Voters sit on the stairs as they wait for their turn to vote at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
People cast their votes inside a school used as a polling precinct during the opening of elections in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 9, 2022. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
People crowd an alley leading to the Inuman Elementary School in Sitio Inarawan, Antipolo, Rizal on May 9, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Voters use sample ballots to shield them from the heat as they line up outside Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila to participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Trash accumulates at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as thousands participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A mother votes together with her son at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as she participates in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Voters accomplish their ballots behind plastic barriers as a precaution to the Covid-19 virus at the Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Voters observe health protocols at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as they participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Members of the Electoral Board process the precinct's ballots as voting ends at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac Ilocos Norte on May09, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Voters leave Kamuning Elementary School in Quezon City at the end of voting day during the national and local elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrate in front of the candidate's headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 9, 2022 as Marcos lead in unofficial results show him leading. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News