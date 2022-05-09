MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Historic May 9 elections in the Philippines

One of the Philippines' "most historic" elections is now over. It's historic in one sense for being one of the most hotly contested polls in the country's annals.

It is also historic for its potential to change history itself.

If the trend continues, despite public clamor for extension following reports of malfunctioning vote counting machines and other glitches that led to the disenfranchisement of some voters, a majority of the results has put Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president of the country for the next six years.

That is 36 years after his father Ferdinand Sr. was ousted, including matriarch Imelda Marcos and their family.

This is how the "historic" day unfolded in pictures.

People cast their votes inside a school used as a polling precinct during the opening of elections in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 9, 2022. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Poll workers and watchers start to unbox election equipment at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A man walks to the polling center at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Residents cast their vote on the opening of the polls at Cainta Elementary school in Cainta, Rizal on Election Day, May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Electoral board officers at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Voters mark their ballots at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A voter marks her ballot at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Residents check the voters' list outside the Barangay Valencia Hall in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News People look for their names and precinct numbers at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People look for their names and precinct numbers at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson casts his vote early in the morning at Bayang Luma Elementary School at Imus, Cavite on May 9, 2022. Mores Heramis, ABS0CBN News Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato casts his vote in Cawayan Central Elementary School, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur on May 9, 2022. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal on May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote at Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo casts her vote at the Carangcang Elementary School in Magarao, Camarines Norte on May 9, 2022. VP Leni Media handout President Duterte shows the indelible ink on his finger after casting his vote for the 2022 National and Local Elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on May 9, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on May 9 2022. ABS-CBN News Voters wait for their turn to vote inside a waiting room at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Voters queue to vote at the Batasan National High School, one of the largest polling places in Quezon City, as Filipinos cast their votes on May 9, 2022. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News People wait in long lines to cast their ballot for the national elections at the school grounds of Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Voters arrive at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Senior citizens and persons with disability vote at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the first floor of the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Lourdes Cuerva (left) is assisted by her daughter-in-law Winnie Clemente, a fellow member of an Aeta indigenous people, during the election in an indigenous tribal community of Kanaynayan in Castillejos, Zambales on May 09, 2022. ABS-CBN News Residents line up to vote at the Barangay Valencia Hall in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Voters sit on the stairs as they wait for their turn to vote at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News People cast their votes inside a school used as a polling precinct during the opening of elections in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 9, 2022. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News People crowd an alley leading to the Inuman Elementary School in Sitio Inarawan, Antipolo, Rizal on May 9, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Voters use sample ballots to shield them from the heat as they line up outside Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila to participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Trash accumulates at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as thousands participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A mother votes together with her son at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as she participates in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Voters accomplish their ballots behind plastic barriers as a precaution to the Covid-19 virus at the Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Voters observe health protocols at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila as they participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Members of the Electoral Board process the precinct's ballots as voting ends at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac Ilocos Norte on May09, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Voters leave Kamuning Elementary School in Quezon City at the end of voting day during the national and local elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrate in front of the candidate's headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 9, 2022 as Marcos lead in unofficial results show him leading. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News