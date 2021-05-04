MULTIMEDIA

'Masakit sabihin ang mahigpit na yakap"

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo

This piece is part of a series to mark the first anniversary of the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast on free TV and radio which happened May 5, 2020.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo is an award-winning actress and TV host. Having been with ABS-CBN for three decades, she has appeared in the network's top-rated soap operas and shows, from "Mara Clara" and "Esperanza" to more recent hits "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala" and "Habang May Buhay."

She has also reaped international recognition for stellar work in film, including the Best Actress Award at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival in 2019 for her role in Brillante Mendoza's "Mindanao."

She is now host of "Paano Kita Pasasalamatan," a weekly ABS-CBN show that documents inspiring deeds and heartwarming stories of everyday folk.

May 5. Nasa TVC shoot ako noon so I had no idea. Wala ako idea kung ano nangyayari kasi hindi ako active sa threads. Kapag sa shoot, hindi ako tumitingin. Pero may mga naririnig na ako.

Most of the posts at the time, puro black lang ang image sa Instagram. So nagtanong-tanong ako kung ano nangyayari. What happened? Pag-uwi ko, that’s when I posted na ang caption is “bakit po mas inuuna natin ang mga ganitong bagay kung kailan may mas malaki tayong kaaway na kailangan harapin?”

Ang sakit. Siyempre, home, mother network ko ito for three decades. It has been my home. Dito ako lumaki. Dito ako nag-dalaga. Dito ako nagka-asawa at lahat-lahat na. And wala ka magawa. There’s just so much you could do at that point.

Pero ang pagsasalita ko noon hindi bilang artista kung hindi bilang tao. Bilang taong nagbabayad ng malaking buwis. Na hindi basta-basta, may karapatan naman ako magsalita na citizen ng Pilipinas.

Looking back, ABS really tried their very best to stay afloat at nakita naman ng pangkalahatan ‘yan kung ano ang ginawang pagtatrabaho ng ating mga boss.

Kung paano pagdepensa na ginawa nila sa Kongreso. Kung paano nila sinagot ng may manners, may respeto na very professional.

Lahat ng tanong, nasagot. Marami tayong natutunan doon. Nagkaroon ng kumpiyansa ang mga tao. Nagsama-sama ang mga tao to fight. Nagsama-sama ang mga magkakalaban sa networks to be together.

More than anything, it’s being together. Being as one when that happened.

Naiyak ako sa set ng Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan.

Iyon ‘yong nalaman ko na karamihan na sa mga empleyado na kilala ko, hinainan na… kinausap na sila. They are unemployed already and then iilan lang kami sa set kasi quarantine so we have to follow safety protocols.

At that point hindi ako makakapunta sa ABS for that rally. I can’t and I won’t. Won’t because I’m a mother more than anything. I have to protect my children and family by not getting exposed but it doesn’t mean that I’m not fighting for ABS. It’s just that you have to balance things already.

Sa shoot, masakit siyang sabihin ‘yong “Mahigpit na Yakap”. Kasi ‘yon ang talagang gusto ko na gawin at ‘yon ang kailangan mo at that point pero hindi mo magawa kasi malayo kayo sa isa’t isa

Since last year, we are stronger. We are braver. We are tougher.

Above all, we are people. We’re human. We hurt. We cry, we laugh, we face our fears. But at the end of the day, it’s us still being people.

Ang gusto ko na itawid na mensahe na lang is you have to really learn something from it.

Kung wala, kailangan mo pilitin sarili mo na may matutunan kasi wala ka choice. It’s either may matutunan ka o malulugmok ka.

So doon tayo sa may matutunan tayo at magtutulungan tayo kasi ‘yon ang dapat sa pagkakataon na ito at sa panahon na ang dami nang ganid sa maraming aspeto ng buhay.

‘Yong compassion at yung pagiging kind ang dapat nangingibabaw sa pangkalahatan.