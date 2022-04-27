MULTIMEDIA

How they voted in 2016: A look at the Philippines' vote-rich areas

ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group

With a combined voting power of 20.3 million in 2022, the top 10 vote-rich provinces could propel a candidate to victory in the elections. It’s no wonder that these areas have always been part of the campaign trail of those vying for the country’s top positions.

With only over two weeks left before the 2022 polls, we have seen them wooing not only the voters in these provinces, but also the local officials, in hopes that their efforts would translate to votes.

Let’s take a look at the top vote-rich areas and how the presidential and vice-presidential candidates fared here in 2016.

