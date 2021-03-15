MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: A replay of things past

Who stole the year?

We need not play back the pictures taken a year ago to remind us that on this day last year, the Philippines started what has been said to be one of the longest lockdowns in the world meant to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

One year hence, stories about lockdowns and curfews are bringing a sense of déjà vu. It appears we are back to square one, what with the spike in COVID-19 cases these past few days. The levels are back to what they were 5 months into the pandemic last year.

The main difference is that vaccination is now being undertaken, but to only a fraction of the 70 million targeted for inoculation in 2021, while other countries are already way ahead.

A climate of fear and uncertainty has struck again. Our battle against the contagion is far from over.

Commuters do their morning routine while lined up at a jeepney station in Quezon City on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Pedestrians wear masks on their way to a bus station in Quezon City on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Commuters ride a jeep with plastic barriers meant for physical distancing of passengers in Pasay City on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A passenger looks at other commuters in Quezon City lined up to board a bus with limited seating capacity to stop the spread of the coronavirus, on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News An attendant sprays alcohol on the hand of a passenger inside a bus to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Quezon City, on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Passengers observe minimum health protocols as they commute in Manila on March 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People avail of cash assistance at a village center in Pasay City, which has to institute targeted lockdowns of barangays because of the spread of the coronavirus, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Alberto Manuel Jr., a jeepney driver who lost his livelihood after being unable to ply his route with an old jeepney, resorted to begging on the streets of Manila. On March 11, 2021, nearly a year after the start of the lockdown, Manuel still frequents the streets for support, unable to afford a new unit or refurbish his old one to make it compliant with new standards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A health worker from The Medical City prepares a vaccine from Sinovac for inoculation of health workers in Pasig City on March 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A doctor inoculates a fellow doctor with the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A doctor gives moral support to a fellow health worker getting a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Divisoria Market teems with people as they go about in their usual business seemingly unmindful of the current spike in number of COVID-19 cases, in Manila, on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A barangay in Sta. Cruz is locked down after a rise in COVID-19 cases, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police enforce a lockdown at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila after a rise in COVID-19 cases, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Parishioners pray outside Quiapo Church on Sunday, March 14, 2021 as the church implements limited seating capacity inside to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant solution inside the Manila Trial Court in Manila on Sunday, March 14, 2021 to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A mother and her child watch sanitation workers disinfect the streets in Bgy. Pureza in Manila on Monday, March 15, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News A stall owner removes cooked food from the stands as a sanitation worker makes his round in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A restaurant in Paranaque City is shuttered as authorities continue to impose various levels of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A worker from the sanitation department creates a cloud of smoke as he sprays disinfectant solution in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News