IN PHOTOS: A replay of things past

Commuters do their morning routine while lined up at a jeepney station in Quezon City on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Pedestrians wear masks on their way to a bus station in Quezon City on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Commuters ride a jeep with plastic barriers meant for physical distancing of passengers in Pasay City on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A passenger looks at other commuters in Quezon City lined up to board a bus with limited seating capacity to stop the spread of the coronavirus, on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
An attendant sprays alcohol on the hand of a passenger inside a bus to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Quezon City, on March 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Passengers observe minimum health protocols as they commute in Manila on March 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
People avail of cash assistance at a village center in Pasay City, which has to institute targeted lockdowns of barangays because of the spread of the coronavirus, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Alberto Manuel Jr., a jeepney driver who lost his livelihood after being unable to ply his route with an old jeepney, resorted to begging on the streets of Manila. On March 11, 2021, nearly a year after the start of the lockdown, Manuel still frequents the streets for support, unable to afford a new unit or refurbish his old one to make it compliant with new standards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A health worker from The Medical City prepares a vaccine from Sinovac for inoculation of health workers in Pasig City on March 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A doctor inoculates a fellow doctor with the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A doctor gives moral support to a fellow health worker getting a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Divisoria Market teems with people as they go about in their usual business seemingly unmindful of the current spike in number of COVID-19 cases, in Manila, on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A barangay in Sta. Cruz is locked down after a rise in COVID-19 cases, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police enforce a lockdown at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila after a rise in COVID-19 cases, on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Parishioners pray outside Quiapo Church on Sunday, March 14, 2021 as the church implements limited seating capacity inside to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant solution inside the Manila Trial Court in Manila on Sunday, March 14, 2021 to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A mother and her child watch sanitation workers disinfect the streets in Bgy. Pureza in Manila on Monday, March 15, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
A stall owner removes cooked food from the stands as a sanitation worker makes his round in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A restaurant in Paranaque City is shuttered as authorities continue to impose various levels of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A worker from the sanitation department creates a cloud of smoke as he sprays disinfectant solution in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News