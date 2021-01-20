Protests, rallies and two impeachments: Trump's presidency in photographs

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove a protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. May 24, 2016. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters Jonathan Ernst: "This picture is from a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on his first road swing with a travelling press contingent. "When the woman in this picture began to protest, Trump stopped speaking and turned around to watch. As she resisted her removal by police officers, her clothes were being torn from her. I didn't witness anyone come to her aid to help protect her modesty, but many people were taking pictures and video. As I snapped this frame, one onlooker's camera flash went off and lit the chaotic scene around her."

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. Carlos Barria, Reuters Carlos Barria: "Once in a while I have the chance to witness a natural, unscripted moment. During a typical morning in September, I got the announcement that the White House Pool would gather by the door of the Rose Garden for a photo opportunity. "As it happened, President Donald Trump was planning to surprise 11-year-old Frank Giaccio - a youngster who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn. Giaccio had then been invited to work for a day at the White House alongside National Park Service staff. "As we waited for Trump to show up I saw that Giaccio was very focused on this job trying to cut the grass in straight lines, and not paying much attention to the group of journalists, photographers and cameramen milling around the garden. "Suddenly, from the other side of a hedge, wearing his signature long, red tie, President Trump made his appearance. As Trump approached, he began shouting to the boy above the noise of the lawnmower, but it was too loud and Giaccio was so focused on his job that he never noticed Trump. He walked right past, pushing the machine. "Trump paused for a second and walked to the end of the lawn to talk to Giaccio, but again, the boy didn't stop mowing the grass. He kept going until his father rushed onto the scene to grab his attention, and then he finally stopped to greet Trump."

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. September 27, 2017. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters Ernst: "One early controversy during the Trump presidency was his speaking out against professional athletes protesting police violence by kneeling during the national anthem. "He was motorcading through ... Indianapolis ... and I wondered if he might encounter anyone kneeling along the route. Sure enough, a military veteran was kneeling with a folded U.S. flag outside the funeral home where he worked. We buzzed by him too quickly to compose a picture of him on the way to the event, but I made a mental note of his location and made this picture on the return trip an hour later."

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2020. Carlos Barria, Reuters Barria: "Trump's spirits always seemed to be buoyed at rallies. Trump is well known as a reality TV personality, and he's comfortable, even happy, in the spotlight.

"At the end of a campaign rally in Florida in October, I could see that Trump was in a good mood. He started to dance, which made the crowd go wild. I moved to the back of the stage and when he turned towards me I captured the moment."

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters Kevin Lamarque: "The much-anticipated meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump on the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) ... was a perfect storm of the security services from three countries trying to keep the media from three countries at bay and their leaders safe. This photo came about after Trump crossed the DMZ demarcation line into the North Korean side to meet Kim. I think the photographer in motion trying to get his position adds a sense of urgency and stress to the moment."

Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 31, 2020. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters Ernst: "On this night, protesters who had gathered near the White House in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis were met by riot police firing tear gas and rubber ordnance. Protesters will frequently use the White House as a backdrop for their cause, but this was the first time I'd seen it quite like this – with maybe the world's most recognizable façade looming behind a cloud of smoke and the silhouetted figures of protesters dodging ... projectiles."

African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2020. Leah Millis, Reuters Leah Millis: "After meeting with some of his prominent Black supporters, the group ... prayed with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House. This photograph seemed to resonate with people."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) while meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters Lamarque: "An Oval Office meeting over a government shutdown was not going well.

"I think the expressions on the faces of all the players speaks to the frustration of trying to achieve something when your mindsets are miles apart. Being in the room felt incredibly awkward, like listening to your neighbors have a knock-down, drag-out fight, except these are not your neighbors, they are your leaders."

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts while Associate Justice Elena Kagan looks on as the president arrives to give his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2020. Leah Millis, Reuters Millis: "I chose this photograph because I felt that it was a fascinating moment in history. It was the night before the president's first impeachment trial and it was also the annual State of the Union address. I was lucky enough to be the news pool photographer on the floor, so I got to photograph this interaction between President Trump and Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts before Trump gave his speech. The next day, Justice Roberts presided over the Senate trial acquitting President Trump."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters Lamarque: "Talk of impeachment enraged President Trump, as was the case here in the Oval Office. But rage was not limited to the Oval office. Trump's rallies also were filled with rage. It was seen in meetings both domestic and abroad. "I often shoot and crop for very tight faces as a way to truly show the emotion of the moment, as it did here."

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. Carlos Barria, Reuters Barria: "As the entire country waited for the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, tensions were building at the White House. "I was on duty as a member of the press pool on Nov. 5, two days after Election Day and without a declared winner, when it was announced that President Donald Trump was going to deliver remarks in the White House briefing room. "Only a small number of people are authorized to be in the briefing room during the global pandemic. The president walked in, carrying a folder with some notes for his remarks. 'If you count the legal votes, I easily win,' Trump said in his first public appearance since election night. 'They're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen.' "Then he abruptly left the room without taking any questions from reporters. "I had him in my frame using my telephoto lens as he approached the exit, and I followed him in that tight frame as he put his arm around a column. I shot that gesture. He was holding onto the column which I interpreted as him wanting to stay for another four years."