Waterworld: The submerged communities of Bulacan

Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Roque Nakaya depends on the sea for his livelihood. But the seawater is also a source of inconvenience for him and his fellow residents in Bulakan, Bulacan.

“Sobrang pong hirap. Perwisyo kasi sa amin. Sa madaling araw, natutulog kami, gigising kami, nangangamba kami na yung higaan namin, basa na po,” resident Analyn de Jesus told an ABS-CBN News team that visited the affected communities from August until October last year.

Some farmers there are suffering as well because seawater have reached their rice fields.

Find out in this special report how some coastal communities, such as those in Bulacan province, have been submerged in seawater, how the residents are coping amid the discomfort and risks, what interventions were introduced, and what the proposed solutions are.

