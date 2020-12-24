MULTIMEDIA

TIMELINE: Third update on the coronavirus disease crisis in PH

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

MANILA - Since January 2020 when the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Philippines—then known as the novel coronavirus or NCov—the country has been in a race to protect its people against the rapidly spreading disease that has infected and killed millions of people worldwide.

Part 3 of the timeline begins with the gradual reopening of some establishments and tourist spots in June, even as COVID-19 infections would continue to spread exponentially, prompting the government to upgrade the quarantine classification in some areas of the country. K-12 classes would finally begin in October through distance learning after being postponed twice. In December, the President would authorize the FDA to allow the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines after conducting negotiations with four vaccine developers.

TIMELINE: January to April, 2020

The coronavirus disease crisis in the Philippines

TIMELINE: April to June, 2020

Update on the coronavirus disease crisis in PH