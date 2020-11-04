MULTIMEDIA

The net worth of Duterte's Cabinet members

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

The following infographic contains the 2018 and 2019 net worth of 26 out of the 29 members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet.

The 2019 figures are based on the Cabinet members’ sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) as of Dec. 31, 2019, copies of which were obtained by ABS-CBN News from the Malacañang Records Office (MRO) last Oct. 2 and Nov. 3.

As of Nov. 3, the MRO has yet to receive copies of the SALNs of National Security Adviser and NSC Director Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, and Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.

The deadline for the submission of the 2019 SALNs by the departments, agencies, and offices to the respective repository agencies was extended to Oct. 31, 2020, per Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 13, s. 2020.