MULTIMEDIA

Numbers show how pandemic has disrupted school enrollment

By the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

School year 2020-21 officially began this week after months of delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenges brought about by distance learning and virtual classes, however, have caused enrollment in private schools to go down drastically, while hundreds of thousands of students transferred to public schools.

Some 2 million more students have yet to enroll this school year.

Here’s a closer look at the enrollees in private and public schools amid the pandemic.