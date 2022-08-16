MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 Go Bag: What should children bring to school?

With more students expected to return to schools when the new academic year opens next week, children should bring a "COVID-19 Go Bag" with essential items.

Aside from following the minimum health standards imposed by the Department of Health, pediatrician Dr. Cynthia Cuayo-Juico suggested students should also learn how to protect themselves from being infected with the virus by bringing a COVID-19 Go Bag that has essential items that children should always bring to school.

