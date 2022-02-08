Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Halalan 2022: Who will decide? By the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2022 05:39 PM | Updated as of Feb 08 2022 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The election campaign period has officially started. There will be promises, rhetorics, surveys, and a few debates. But eventually, it will come down to the voters. YOU will decide who the next officials of the Philippines will be. Read More: Halalan 2022 election voters population By The Numbers regions province number of registered voters Philippines registered voters voter population /sports/02/08/22/football-jarvey-gayoso-back-with-kaya-fc-iloilo/news/02/08/22/palace-duterte-schedule-doesnt-have-daughter-saras-proclamation-rally/news/02/08/22/dpwh-magpapatuloy-ang-build-build-build-projects/sports/02/08/22/matthew-aquino-again-in-japans-basketball-team-pool/overseas/02/08/22/australia-denied-access-to-citizen-detained-in-hong-kong