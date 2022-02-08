Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022: Who will decide?

By the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 05:39 PM | Updated as of Feb 08 2022 05:44 PM

The election campaign period has officially started. There will be promises, rhetorics, surveys, and a few debates. But eventually, it will come down to the voters. YOU will decide who the next officials of the Philippines will be.

Halalan 2022
Read More:  Halalan 2022   election   voters   population   By The Numbers   regions   province   number of registered voters Philippines   registered voters   voter population  