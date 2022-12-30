A man takes coronavirus PCR test in the street booth set to be changed to fever clinics in upcoming days, in Shanghai, China on Dec. 20, 2022. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- Filipino migrant workers in China are taking all the necessary precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19, as cases surge in the country following the relaxation of its health protocols.

Aileen Joy Luzon, who works as a teacher, and Gino Alric Tapongco, a singer in Chongqing, China, contracted COVID early December, or just two days after the Chinese government eased its COVID restrictions.

Interviewed in Teleradyo’s “Kabayan” program, Aileen said the virus was so active that many Filipinos in Chongqing were immediately infected.

“At the very moment na lumabas ka. Ma-expose ka sa mga tao sa paligid mo. Pag-uwi mo sa bahay. Kagaya ng nangyari sa atin di ba? Hours lang po, nag-start sa ubo, sumakit ang ulo, nilagnat, sore throat. Yun po. Positive na,” Aileen narrated.

While dealing with the virus, medicines went scarce too, Gino said.

“Ibaba ng bahay ko talaga ay botika. As in lahat ng botika wala kang mabibili talaga. Lahat ng gamot sa ubo, sa trangkaso sa lagnat, lahat hindi mo talaga sya mabibili. Tapos nag-double… lalo na yung testing kit. Grabe po sobrang mahal,” Gino said.

The OFWs said help for COVID-positive Filipinos came from their co-workers and Philippine Consulate personnel.

They assured their relatives in Manila that they are safe.

“Yung mga pamilya namin sa Pilipinas, kaming mga Pilipino dito sa Chongqing ay malalakas, at matitibay ang pananampalataya kaya huwag po kayong maga-alala sa amin,” Aileen said.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala sa amin,” Gino said.

Tourists from China going to the United States, Japan, Italy, Taiwan and South Korea must now have a COVID negative test result before they can enter these countries.

In the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is unconvinced that there is a need to adopt a stricter policy for Chinese tourists.

“As long as it’s based on science and we feel that there’s a need, we will do it. But again, it depends on what the true risk is to us,” Marcos Jr. said.

Even the Department of Health’s request to extend the State of Calamity declaration, which will expire on December 31, got a lukewarm response from the President.

For Senator Risa Hontiveros, the situation in China should not be met with a “business as usual” attitude.

“Bago sana lumarga ang Pangulo sa planong state visit sa China, kailangang magtakda muna ang administrasyon ng karagdagang layers of health security and safety protocols para sa mga turistang papasok sa Pilipinas ngayong bagong taon,” Hontiveros said.

“We have been here before. Let us prove we are learning from the lessons of the past,” she added.

For the Philippine College of Physicians, Filipinos need not panic since majority of the people here are vaccinated, and follow health protocols like wearing a face mask.

“Hindi tayo dapat matakot dahil meron na tayong bakuna, meron na tayong gamot. At of course, the information dissemination of each individual, alam na natin ang mag-alaga sa sarili natin,” PCP President Dr. Diana Payawal said.

The PCP also disapprove calls to impose travel restrictions on Chinese tourists.

“I am very skeptical sa ganun kasi in the first place, hindi lang naman China ang may COVID. Nakita na ho natin sap aga-aral na umaakyat sa Europe, umaakyat sa Japan. Even sa us is increasing. I think we should be fair to all. Dapat lahat ho tayo magmatyag,” Payawal said.

Payawal’s advice is continue protecting yourself by ensuring a healthy and protected body.