Firecrackers: Injuries, amputation, poisoning, tetanus

A man injured by a firecracker is treated by doctors at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila, after new year's celebrations. Noel Celis, AFP/file

MANILA — Aside from physical injuries, amputation, and chemical poisoning, the Department of Health (DOH) warns of another risk brought about by lighting firecrackers — tetanus.



Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said tetanus is caused by a bacteria, clostridium tetany, which can enter the body through the smallest of wounds, and can be serious if left unattended.



“Ang pinaka-cardinal manifestation niyan, pinakamalaking senyales is lock jaw. Nahihirapang igalaw ang panga kasi naninigas. Bakit? Kasi yung mikrobyo nakakarating siya sa ating spinal cord at brain stem at doon niya ilalabas ang tinatawag yung tetanus pasmin, yan yung pinaka-lason na inilalabas ng bacteria sa tetanus,” he said.



While a child should have already gotten a diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DPT) vaccine, Domingo said it doesn’t last forever. It is therefore recommended for firecracker victims to receive prophylaxis.



“Whether or not you were vaccinated with DPT, binibigyan din ng propohylaxis para yung tetanus pasmin ay makikilala ng katawan at mapipigilan ng antibodies.”



Domingo also clarified misconceptions that tetanus can only get acquired through punctures from rusted nails.



“Hindi kalawang ang dahilan ng tetano kundi mikrobyo,” Domingo said.



A week since the DOH started surveillance, the number of injuries has totaled to 88 as of Thursday, with the agency expecting the number to continue its rise.